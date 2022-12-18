PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Citigroup

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded PACCAR from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PACCAR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PACCAR from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.20.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $98.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $107.18.

PACCAR’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, January 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, January 13th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, January 13th.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.20. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,845.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,845.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,907,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,441,000 after acquiring an additional 671,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,912,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,915,000 after buying an additional 449,691 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,887,000 after buying an additional 1,334,765 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in PACCAR by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,808,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,614,000 after acquiring an additional 58,588 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

