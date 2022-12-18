PancakeSwap (CAKE) Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $3.44 or 0.00020489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $557.37 million and approximately $27.68 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PancakeSwap launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 355,549,367 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,147,389 tokens. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

