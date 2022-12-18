Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Position Boosted by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PTEN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 22.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 508,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 92,100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 77,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 501.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,776,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PTEN shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 58,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $1,087,947.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 273,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTEN opened at $16.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average is $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.88 million. On average, analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -22.38%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

