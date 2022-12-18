PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in PayPal by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $69.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $196.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stephens lowered their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

