Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEBK opened at $30.80 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $174.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 18.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 271.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 32,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.