PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Stake Decreased by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.12 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.88 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.04.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.