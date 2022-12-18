Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Photronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81.

Insider Activity at Photronics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Photronics

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $37,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,698.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 26,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

