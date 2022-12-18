Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the November 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:MHI traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.84. 173,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,402. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $12.30.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.
