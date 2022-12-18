Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the November 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MHI traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.84. 173,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,402. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 58,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 396,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 15,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 99,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

