Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Has $696,000 Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 0.1% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

SCHE opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average is $24.29. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.82.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

