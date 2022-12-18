Platt Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Platt Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 13.0% of Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 114.5% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 193.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $240.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.68.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

