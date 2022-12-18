Polymath (POLY) Tops One Day Volume of $1.69 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $157.71 million and $1.69 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.88 or 0.00382571 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00023787 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002081 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00017571 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.16690412 USD and is up 2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $1,746,799.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

