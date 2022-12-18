Polymesh (POLYX) Price Tops $0.15

Polymesh (POLYX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, Polymesh has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One Polymesh token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000880 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymesh has a total market cap of $76.76 million and approximately $6.44 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $902.18 or 0.05396650 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.12 or 0.00485259 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,806.32 or 0.28750393 BTC.

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 522,161,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 522,161,894.521625 with 403,259,917 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.15079666 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $6,713,362.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

