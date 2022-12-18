PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

PolyMet Mining Price Performance

PLM opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93. PolyMet Mining has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $4.79.

Get PolyMet Mining alerts:

PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.