PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

PowerFleet stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.78. PowerFleet has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PowerFleet will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Casey bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,763 shares in the company, valued at $519,046.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWFL. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PowerFleet by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in shares of PowerFleet by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of PowerFleet by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 15,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

