Powerledger Hits One Day Volume of $4.09 Million (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Powerledger has a market cap of $63.45 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Powerledger token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000789 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Powerledger has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Powerledger Token Profile

Powerledger was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. The official message board for Powerledger is medium.com/power-ledger. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Powerledger’s official website is powerledger.io.

Powerledger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed.”

