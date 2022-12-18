Premia (PREMIA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $101.66 Million

Premia (PREMIA) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Premia has a total market cap of $101.66 million and approximately $58,310.61 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Premia has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Premia token can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00004103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Premia

Premia’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

