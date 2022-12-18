Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 1,030 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,921,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 31,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $124.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.84. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

