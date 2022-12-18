Prom Trading Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Prom has a market cap of $78.07 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $4.28 or 0.00025561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00016114 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005976 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036982 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040784 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005981 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00020154 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00219410 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.36211955 USD and is up 4.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $2,940,598.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.