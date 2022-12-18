Prosperity Planning Inc. Acquires 12,754 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,754 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 0.9% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2,437.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $67.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.42. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $81.26.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.