Prosperity Planning Inc. Acquires 7,229 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.3% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $181.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.88 and a 200 day moving average of $184.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $257.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

