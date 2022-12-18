Prosperity Planning Inc. Buys 12,399 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 146.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,399 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $139.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.05. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

