Prosperity Planning Inc. Has $272,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,764,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,163,000 after buying an additional 841,692 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,150,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,597,000 after buying an additional 36,802,885 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,773,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,085,000 after buying an additional 1,306,329 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,810,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,162,000 after buying an additional 274,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,383.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 18,366,939 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $23.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.33.

