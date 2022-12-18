Prosperity Planning Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 31,137 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 32,471 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 259,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 94,626 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,011,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,133 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.89. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $53.12.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.117 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

