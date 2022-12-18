Prosperity Planning Inc. Takes $1.02 Million Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS DISV opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.03.

