Prosperity Planning Inc. Takes $501,000 Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 463,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 813,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,956,000 after acquiring an additional 30,818 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 293,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 94,278 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 132,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 20,697 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $30.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $29.03. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $35.63.

