Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of PIM opened at $3.25 on Friday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
