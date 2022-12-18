Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PIM opened at $3.25 on Friday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 654.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 27,278 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 19,570 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 80,820 shares during the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

