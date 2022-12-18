QP Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

QP Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.5% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $274.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.40 and a 200-day moving average of $290.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

