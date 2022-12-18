QP Wealth Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

QP Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 2.5% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.9 %

GLD stock opened at $166.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

