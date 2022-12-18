QP Wealth Management LLC Has $3.21 Million Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

QP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,446,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,923,000 after buying an additional 167,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FV opened at $45.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.27. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $50.60.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.

