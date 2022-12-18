QP Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

QP Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,905 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 216,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54,152 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 308,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IFV opened at $16.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%.

