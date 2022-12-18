QP Wealth Management LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH)

QP Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 36.2% during the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 23,805 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Performance

NYSE CXH opened at $7.25 on Friday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Increases Dividend

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is an increase from MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

(Get Rating)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.