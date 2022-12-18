Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Position Trimmed by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 116.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 417.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Argus lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.25.

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.1 %

PWR opened at $143.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.70. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.91 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.56%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

