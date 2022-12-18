Quantum Price Hits $0.0002 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 100% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 18th. Quantum has a market capitalization of $112,052.86 and $180,988.78 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantum has traded up 100% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00016172 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005958 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036866 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00040875 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005963 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00020090 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00219528 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00010001 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,144.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

