R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for 2.4% of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 36,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $39.03 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $52.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average of $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 26,965 shares of company stock worth $1,238,951 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LSXMA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

