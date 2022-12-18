Radio Caca (RACA) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $61.32 million and $1.74 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.72 or 0.01492021 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009998 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00024672 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00032861 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000489 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $281.52 or 0.01682028 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,733,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.