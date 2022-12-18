Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys 225 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $316.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.09 and a 200 day moving average of $258.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

