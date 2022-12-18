Radnor Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,102 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 0.8% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 145.1% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,315,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $168,060,000 after purchasing an additional 778,900 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $114.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

