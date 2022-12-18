Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Radnor Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

NYSE NEE opened at $84.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.38 and a 200-day moving average of $81.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

