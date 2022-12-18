Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,421 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 665.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

HPQ stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.36. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $510,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,333 shares of company stock worth $6,344,138. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

