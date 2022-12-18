Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Radnor Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth approximately $466,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 16.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBP. StockNews.com downgraded Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $91.81 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $141.43. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 19.91%.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

