Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Radnor Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,766 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 626.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

