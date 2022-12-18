Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 246 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Mondelez International stock opened at $66.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

