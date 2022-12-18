Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 7,070 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,070 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sonos by 77.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sonos by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,908,000 after buying an additional 1,933,485 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sonos by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 5,432,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,813 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sonos by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,664,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,303,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,635,000 after acquiring an additional 126,922 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on SONO shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Sonos to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Sonos stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.92. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.07). Sonos had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.51 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

