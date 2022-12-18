Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Radnor Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 2.5% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GD opened at $246.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.42 and its 200 day moving average is $232.00. The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $197.03 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.80.

About General Dynamics



General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

