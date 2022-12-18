Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $689.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 784 ($9.62) to GBX 499 ($6.12) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Redrow from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Get Redrow alerts:

Redrow Stock Performance

Redrow stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.55. Redrow has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.