Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Regency Centers stock opened at $62.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.15. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regency Centers

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 97.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 112.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.