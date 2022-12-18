Request (REQ) Price Down 6.5% This Week

Request (REQ) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0884 or 0.00000527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $88.44 million and $1.56 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Request has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00015446 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036886 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00040999 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005960 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00020092 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00219697 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08981751 USD and is up 3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $11,612,842.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.