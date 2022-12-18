Request Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0881 or 0.00000527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market cap of $88.06 million and $2.23 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00016051 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037033 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00040625 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005985 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020244 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00219075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08981751 USD and is up 3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $11,612,842.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

