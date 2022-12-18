Reviewing Oak Street Health (OSH) and Its Rivals

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Oak Street Health to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oak Street Health and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Street Health $1.43 billion -$409.40 million -9.21 Oak Street Health Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 36.86

Oak Street Health has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Oak Street Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Street Health -26.04% -1,883.59% -26.05% Oak Street Health Competitors -325.87% -676.77% -37.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Oak Street Health and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Oak Street Health and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Street Health 1 6 6 0 2.38 Oak Street Health Competitors 7 131 277 0 2.65

Oak Street Health currently has a consensus target price of $30.87, indicating a potential upside of 47.62%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 101.67%. Given Oak Street Health’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oak Street Health has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.3% of Oak Street Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Oak Street Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Oak Street Health has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Street Health’s rivals have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oak Street Health rivals beat Oak Street Health on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.