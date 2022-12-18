Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RVMD. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.83.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 1.2 %

RVMD opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.55. Revolution Medicines has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87). The business had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 829.80% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 17,768 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $358,025.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,534 shares in the company, valued at $716,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 17,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $358,025.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 17,767 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $362,624.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,624.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,719 shares of company stock valued at $743,193 over the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 25.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,984,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,990 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 63.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,652,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,774 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 38.3% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,680,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,312,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,152 shares during the period. Finally, Column Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 4,395,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.